SAP Extends Litmos Program to Salesforce Users

SAP today launched an enterprise edition of the SAP Litmos Training Content solution, with more than 2,000 video or downloadable courses, including 150 courses designed for customer-experience professionals.

The new edition also extends SAP's learning portfolio to customer-facing professionals using Salesforce.com solutions. Additionally, a new app for iOS and Android allows users on the go to learn the latest about their products and services or acquire customer-service and leadership skills.

"Companies running Salesforce solutions can now provide role-specific training to their employees in sales, service, or marketing while giving them the flexibility to consume training at their own convenience," said SAP Customer Experience Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Paula Hansen in a statement. "Learners may need to switch between devices working from the office or home, and the portable format allows them to do just that."

The Salesforce editions of SAP Litmos training solutions are available within the installed Salesforce applications. Employees at partner organizations can instantly access more than 1,000 video-based courses designed to improve customer experience, leadership, and management.