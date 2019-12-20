6sense Launches Dynamic Display Advertising

6sense, provider of an account based orchestration platform powered by artificial intelligence, has expanded its display advertising suite to include dynamic creative capabilities to help companies serve personalized content in digital ads based on real-time account information.

"Display advertising is an essential component of a comprehensive account-based sales and marketing strategy, which is why we include our native display capabilities with every platform subscription," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense, in a statement. "With dynamic display ads, our customers have even greater abilities to reach target accounts with highly personalized, relevant ads that drive a better experience and meaningful engagement."

The dynamic advertising feature leverages 6sense’s Company Graph to retrieve account-level details. HTML5 ads can then be customized with relevant images or personalized with dynamic text. Just like static ads served through 6sense, dynamic ad campaigns can be configured by customers.

"The 6sense ABM platform makes executing display campaigns intuitive, efficient and effective by allowing our team to build segments and campaigns based on real-time customer profiles and behavior," said Mariya Dayan, marketing automation and digital operations manager at Motorola, in a statement. "We're looking forward to taking advantage of dynamic display to personalize and further optimize our campaigns. 6sense has become a key component of our marketing tech stack for predictive intelligence and sales enablement."

6sense also recently added an external media campaigns feature to its suite to enable customers to track campaign and ad-level metrics within 6sense for campaigns served by other ad platforms. The external media campaigns feature embeds impression and click-tracking pixels within ads, which enables customers to track account-level engagement metrics within 6sense regardless of the platform used to serve display ads.