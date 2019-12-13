MindTouch Enhances Salesforce Integration

MindTouch, a provider of knowledge management solutions, has enhanced its Salesforce.com integration, allowing contact centers using Salesforce Service Cloud or Community Cloud access to the right knowledge from within those applications.

The Salesforce Service Cloud integration enables agents to search, view, and create articles based on submitted cases from within their user interfaces with the option of an embedded tool to practice Knowledge-Centered Service methodology.

"As a KCS v6 Verified solution, MindTouch gives agents best practices for content creation from within their Salesforce interface as part of their daily workstream, thus making it easier and faster to proliferate knowledge," said Connie Quach, vice president of product at MindTouch, in a statement. "More articles of higher quality means agents are more productive and customers are more likely to find what they need via self-service.:

The integration also includes an Insights feature that shows agents what customers have already searched and viewed .

MindTouch for Salesforce Community Cloud integration now enables users to search for MindTouch-powered knowledge from within Community Cloud. It also gives possible resolution through suggested articles when submitting support cases from Community Cloud.