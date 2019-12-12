Risk Aversion Is the Top Barrier to Marketing Innovation, Gartner Finds

Despite commanding 16 percent of marketing budgets, marketing innovation is largely hampered by a lingering aversion to risk, an inability to measure the impact of investments, and limited talent, Gartner found in a recent study.

In general, significant challenges remain for marketing execution and effectiveness, Gartner noted in its "Brand Strategy and Innovation Survey 2019" report.

"The nature of true innovation is newness, and this takes people out of their comfort zone," explains Elizabeth Shaw, senior research director in the Gartner for Marketers Practice. "Even though senior executives demand innovation, they are reluctant to move forward when the time comes to act."

Marketers also face a significant challenge to measure innovation initiatives, often not knowing what success even looks like, according to the research.

Nonetheless, Gartner points out that measurement is necessary; otherwise, innovation efforts can be deemed of no value to the organization. Marketers managing innovation must be savvy communicators with key stakeholders to manage expectations around innovation programs and outcomes, the company says.

Many marketing leaders also expressed difficulties in finding the right talent for innovation. While the chief innovation officer title and corporate innovation labs have been on the rise, many marketers are still working to build the skills needed for these roles.

"Driving innovation requires a depth and breadth of skills beyond what exists in many marketing organizations," Shaw explains. "Although many marketers are taking training programs and gaining certifications through online courses to gain an edge in today's hyper-competitive job market, hiring managers must ensure hiring and up-skilling priorities align with their organizations' strategic innovation needs."

To overcome these barriers, Gartner suggests that marketing leaders should do the following: