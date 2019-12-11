Signals Analytics Joins the Nielsen Connect Partner Network

Signals Analytics has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, an ecosystem of solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

Available through Nielsen's Global Connect Business, this relationship expands Signals Analytics' market insights platform to Nielsen's customers, while also strengthening the company's predictive models and market intelligence.

Signals Analytics uses artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate external data sets, extract context and meaningful insights from them, uncover business opportunities, and help forecast what consumers will be purchasing in the future. Point-of-sale data from Nielsen Global Connect will contribute to the data lake that Signals Analytics manages.