Signals Analytics Joins the Nielsen Connect Partner Network
Signals Analytics has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, an ecosystem of solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.
Available through Nielsen's Global Connect Business, this relationship expands Signals Analytics' market insights platform to Nielsen's customers, while also strengthening the company's predictive models and market intelligence.
Signals Analytics uses artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate external data sets, extract context and meaningful insights from them, uncover business opportunities, and help forecast what consumers will be purchasing in the future. Point-of-sale data from Nielsen Global Connect will contribute to the data lake that Signals Analytics manages.
"Identifying trends and understanding consumer preferences drives the competitive edge that companies need, not only to stay ahead, but to keep their place at the top," said Gil Sadeh, CEO of Signals Analytics, in a statement. "We have designed the Signals Analytics platform to do just that, combining and contextualizing a wide array of external data sources to separate the signals from the noise and develop a more accurate and complete picture of what is happening in the market. Nielsen Global Connect's data strengthens our ability to derive these powerful insights and to generate accurate and timely predictions."
"We are pleased that Signals Analytics is now part of the Nielsen Connect Partner Network," said Brett Jones, global leader of the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, in a statement. "Now enhanced by the inclusion of Nielsen data Signals Analytics' ability to connect multiple external data sources into a single advanced analytics platform will empower and bring value to the mutual companies that we serve. Through our partnership, we are fueling a smarter market."
