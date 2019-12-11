Optimove Integrates with Snowflake to Provide Access to Unified Customer Data

Relationship marketing hub provider Optimove has migrated its data integration, transformation, and sharing processes to Snowflake's Cloud Data Warehouse. This is the latest step in Optimove's revamp of its database infrastructure, Optidata, which enables companies to access, share, and activate all their unified customer data.

Combining Optimove's data calculations and transformations with Snowflake's scalable cloud-based infrastructure will provide Optimove users with faster, direct access to their single-customer views and predictive analytics. With this seamless native integration, Optimove clients can directly access their customer data through a dedicated Snowflake SQL console for increased shareability across systems and teams. Furthermore, ideation-to-execution cycles are significantly shortened by empowering marketers to create their own customer attributes.