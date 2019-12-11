Optimove Integrates with Snowflake to Provide Access to Unified Customer Data
Relationship marketing hub provider Optimove has migrated its data integration, transformation, and sharing processes to Snowflake's Cloud Data Warehouse. This is the latest step in Optimove's revamp of its database infrastructure, Optidata, which enables companies to access, share, and activate all their unified customer data.
Combining Optimove's data calculations and transformations with Snowflake's scalable cloud-based infrastructure will provide Optimove users with faster, direct access to their single-customer views and predictive analytics. With this seamless native integration, Optimove clients can directly access their customer data through a dedicated Snowflake SQL console for increased shareability across systems and teams. Furthermore, ideation-to-execution cycles are significantly shortened by empowering marketers to create their own customer attributes.
"Today's brands require fast, robust, and direct access to all their customer data," said Shai Frank, vice president of product at Optimove, in a statement. "This integration with Snowflake empowers our clients' marketers, data analysts, and customer insights teams to shorten ideation-to-execution cycles by boosting their independent access to data."
"Snowflake is committed to enabling organizations of all sizes with secure, real-time access to data insights,” Snowflake's group vice president for; EMEA Thibaut Ceyrolle, said in a statement. "Snowflake's unique architecture delivers modern business agility and instant and near-infinite scalability. Optimove is leveraging Snowflake to deliver a quicker, more smooth customer data platform component experience for their customers, ultimately enabling them with the tools to stay competitive and thrive in business today."