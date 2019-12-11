Medallia Launches Voice of the Public Solution for Governments

Medallia has released its Voice of the Public Package, a configured solution to support government agencies with constituent insights and reporting as well as real-time access to the Medallia Experience Cloud to drive in-the-moment actions and innovations.

"No industry is immune to the need for delivering exceptional experience, including the government. This new offering enables agencies, especially high-impact service providers , to get a jump on meeting changing government experience (GX) compliance regulations and in hearing the voice of the public so they can meet their missions with greater effectiveness," said Brian Michael, vice president and general manager of the public sector at Medallia, in a statement.