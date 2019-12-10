Triblio Launches Smart Pages to Scale 1:1 Buying Experiences

Triblio today released Triblio Smart Pages as part of its account-based marketing (ABM) platform.

Triblio Smart Pages are unique webpages customized for specific accounts. Marketers can design Triblio Smart Page templates where the messaging and content are in line with existing campaigns. Using the visual editor, marketers can build and style Triblio Smart Page templates in minutes and use merge fields to insert account-specific messaging at scale.

Users can also automatically generate Triblio Smart Pages with custom URLs for all the accounts in selected audiences. Sales users can access account-specific Triblio Smart Pages and metrics in existing sales tools like SalesLoft, Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics, and HubSpot. In addition, sales reps can edit individual Triblio Smart Pages for further personalization on the account level.