Triblio Launches Smart Pages to Scale 1:1 Buying Experiences
Triblio today released Triblio Smart Pages as part of its account-based marketing (ABM) platform.
Triblio Smart Pages are unique webpages customized for specific accounts. Marketers can design Triblio Smart Page templates where the messaging and content are in line with existing campaigns. Using the visual editor, marketers can build and style Triblio Smart Page templates in minutes and use merge fields to insert account-specific messaging at scale.
Users can also automatically generate Triblio Smart Pages with custom URLs for all the accounts in selected audiences. Sales users can access account-specific Triblio Smart Pages and metrics in existing sales tools like SalesLoft, Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics, and HubSpot. In addition, sales reps can edit individual Triblio Smart Pages for further personalization on the account level.
"We developed Triblio Smart Pages to equip sales teams with the right content to guide prospects through the purchase journey," said Andre Yee, founder and CEO of Triblio, in a statement. "Marketers don't always have the bandwidth or the resources to help sales with prospect follow-up. The Triblio Smart Pages module allows reps to enhance the buying experience at scale."
"Custom landing pages are a great way to engage your key ABM accounts. The only limitation has been running them at scale with limited marketing resources. What makes Triblio Smart Pages exciting is that they give marketers the ability to personalize content for hundreds of accounts for true 1:1 sales and marketing outreach," said Tom Mahoney, director of marketing operations at DLT Solutions, in a statement.