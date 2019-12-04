Bedrock Analytics Joins Nielsen Connect Partner Network

Bedrock Analytics, providers of an analytics and insights automation platform for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network.

As a network partner, Bedrock now offers streamlined access to insights, visualization, and reporting to customers who buy CPG data from Nielsen.

"CPG companies all have access to the same data from syndicators, retailers, and other sources, but the overflow of such data makes it both painstaking and time-consuming to extract meaningful insights," said Will Salcido, CEO of Bedrock Analytics, in a statement. "By joining the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, we're giving CPG sales reps, marketers, and category managers the tools they need to make compelling, fact-based recommendations to retailers, all very quickly and easily. We believe that open and transparent data ecosystems will determine the winners of tomorrow's CPG industry and that today's partnership is an important step in that direction."

The Nielsen Connect Partner Network is an ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.