Avaya Adds PCI Pal as a DevConnect Partner

PCI Pal, a secure payments provider for contact centers, has been named a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program.

As a DevConnect Technology Partner, PCI Pal expects to deliver proven interoperability of its solutions with Avaya contact center solutions, so companies can integrate Payment Card Industry-compliant telephone payment security into their existing Avaya telephony systems.

"We are delighted to join Avaya's DevConnect program. We support many customers who wish to implement payment card security into existing call flows and desktop applications within their Avaya contact center and telephony environments. Membership in the Avaya developer community will help us deliver a more enhanced service to customers utilizing Avaya's market-leading communications solutions," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer at PCI Pal, in a statement. "PCI Pal provides a comprehensive suite of secure card payment solutions that help solve the PCI compliance conundrum faced by contact centers around the world," said Eric Rossman, vice president of partners, developers, and alliances at Avaya, in a statement. "As a member of the Avaya DevConnect Program, PCI Pal is well placed to help joint customers extend the value of contact center investments and ultimately accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line, in a safe and compliant way."

The Avaya DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing and co-marketing of third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. It currently includes thousands of software and hardware developers, integrators, and service providers that have created solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.