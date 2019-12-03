Neustar and TRUSTID Introduce Inbound Authentication Pro

Neustar, an information services company and identity resolution solutions provider, has introduced Inbound Authentication Pro, an inbound authentication solution for contact centers to verify the call and the caller through a single solution.

"Many companies struggle to identify consumers early on during the interaction because they don't have the systems in place to make the most out of their data, but more often it's because the information they do have is outdated," said Robert McKay, senior vice president of customer identity and risk solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "Inbound Authentication Pro creates a single source for the industry's best caller identification and telephone network forensic authentication technology with plenty of flexibility to meet customers' unique requirements."

Inbound Authentication Pro combines pre-answer call authentication products from TRUSTID and Neustar OneID. The pre-answer authentication solution first inspects each incoming call to validate that the call is legitimate and is not spoofed, manipulated, or virtualized. OneID, which continuously corroborates, verifies, and appends missing information across customer records, then instantly identifies the caller, even when the calling number is not in the organization's CRM system, and allows optimal routing of calls .

"Inbound Authentication Pro is a truly differentiated solution with no singular equivalent in the market," said Patrick Cox, senior vice president at Neustar and general manager of TRUSTID, in a statement. "Integrating the previously separate products will allow customers to benefit from faster response times, improved handling, and a more complete caller authentication solution."

Neustar completed its acquisition of TRUSTID, a provider of caller authentication, identity, and risk solutions, in January.