Optimizely Launches Optimizely for Salesforce Data and Attribution

Optimizely today launched Optimizely for Salesforce Data and Attribution on the Salesforce.com AppExchange.

Optimizely for Salesforce Data and Attribution extends the reach of experimentation as a process and business strategy best practice to joint Salesforce and Optimizely customers. It connects data between Salesforce and Optimizely and removes friction for users through additional reporting capabilities and simpler access to data within the Salesforce platform. It will also streamline workflows and improve how teams use data to track and maximize leads, and measure the quality of leads they produce online by enabling measurements of down-funnel metrics in Optimizely experiments.

Optimizely is bringing the experimentation data into Salesforce as native data objects, making the data an integrated part of the rest of Salesforce's processes and reporting.

Process builder templates included with the app can be used, for example, to automate sending an event to Optimizely when an Opportunity is created. Once this is activated, users can add track performance of their Opportunity creation in Optimizely results pages.