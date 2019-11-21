LionOBytes Adds Mobile Features to LionO360 CRM

LionOBytes has added mobile features, including navigation, route and direction management, and customer site visit history, to its flagship CRM, LionO360, a cloud- and mobile-based CRM and enterprise resource planning solution designed for small and mid-sized businesses that includes sales automation, warehouse management, customer service management, field representative management, and route management.

"Mobility is essential to field service and sales activities, especially for small to medium-sized businesses with limited resources. Effective customer relationship management and business development require a CRM that reaches beyond the walls of your company," said Arun Upadhyay, CEO and founder of LionOBytes, in a statement. "With LionO360's new mobile CRM features, users can better plan service calls and customer site visits, improve driving and destination routes, and automatically log location history, enabling field and sales reps to accomplish more in less time."

LionO360's new mobile features include navigation functionalities that provide a list of customer accounts related to their current locations with an option to select their desired site visits. Users can view pinned customer locations on the in-app map or draw a designated area for desired site visits. Once selected, the app will highlight the best route to take based on distance, traffic, and other calculations. The user can also create custom routes.

With these new features, users can also add a destination address as the last site visit, which will automatically adjust the route based on that address. Users can specify the radius of their home or office and the app will provide the customer accounts within that radius. All routing and customer site visits are then tracked and saved within the mobile app.