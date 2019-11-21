Fielo Launches the Fielo Loyalty Cloud for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange

Fielo, a company specializing in loyalty and incentives automation, has launched the Fielo Loyalty Cloud for B2B Commerce on Salesforce.com's AppExchange. The application is built on the Salesforce Platform.

"Our customers sell directly to consumers and to other businesses, often requiring a suite of integrations," said Mike Micucci, CEO of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, in a statement. "With the Fielo Loyalty Cloud, our customers will be able to quickly implement an easy-to-use reward program with Commerce Cloud to quickly go to market with an end-to-end commerce solution."

"Customer satisfaction and customer loyalty is a top priority," said Andrew Reid, director of operations at Pantero, a manufacturer of packaging materials, in a statement. "Not only do we want to attract new customers with our Pounce Points loyalty program, but we also want to build lasting relationships. Working with Fielo, we are able to provide our customers a very rich and engaging commerce experience that feels very natural and rewards them for registration to Pounce Points, signing-up to PanteroOne Membership, and submitting orders. The Fielo Loyalty Cloud is easy to use, powerful, and leverages our investment in our CRM system, Salesforce."