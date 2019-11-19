Swiftpage Refreshes Act! Growth Suite

Swiftpage, provider o the Act! CRM and marketing automation platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today released the latest version of Act! Growth Suite, with a highly-customizable customer console, turnkey marketing automation campaigns, and many more SMB-focused technology enhancements.

"With this launch, we are now able to offer SMBs the CRM and marketing automation tools they need to run and grow their businesses no matter where they are on their journey," said H. John Oechsle, president and CEO of Swiftpage, in a statement. "If you are a small business that is just getting started, we have an on-ramp for you, and as you grow, we will be with you every step of the way. Our new plans and pricing offer the right tools at the right price to help our SMB customers across industries and business sizes."

Users can now choose from a range of options and pricing plans. Act! Growth Suite Starter is designed for SMBs just getting started or with simple requirements. The Act! Growth Suite Professional, Premier, and Ultimate plans offer increasing sophistication with full-featured CRM and marketing automation capabilities.

With the new customizable customer console, upon opening the application, Act! Growth Suite users get an at-a-glance view of what's on their schedules, which deals are likely to close this month, or whatever's most relevant to them based on how they personalize their new home screens.

Act! Growth Suite users can jumpstart their marketing efforts using more than 170 mobile-responsive templates. The new turnkey campaigns take it a step further and provide SMBs with out-of-the-box marketing workflows that automate best practices .

The latest version of Act! also allows users to create groups and advanced queries with business- or industry-specific data in Custom Tables for use in targeted marketing and sales initiatives. Users also can access custom charts and drill through to detailed customer and opportunity details from Act! Insight custom charts.

Act! Growth Suite is available now in the United States. International versions will be available in the coming weeks.