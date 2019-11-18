Verint Updates Its WFM with AI and Mobile Capabilities

Verint Systems today announced the newest release of its Workforce Management solution, which leverages artificial intelligence-infused automation and new mobile tools to streamline forecasting and scheduling, all accessible via the Verint Cloud.

"The workforce represents up to 80 percent of overall contact center budgets, so accurate and cost-effective scheduling is vital," said John Goodson, senior vice president and general manager of products at Verint, in a statement. "At the same time, today's employees demand easier flex scheduling options, so organizations must balance flexibility and cost to provide superior service. As a pioneer in WFM, we view this new release as one that can invigorate the market to meet the ever-changing demands of today's contact centers and throughout the enterprise."

The new release of Verint's WFM solution offers a redesigned user experience that streamlines scheduling with fewer clicks and screens. It takes into account sick and overtime employees, user skills and multilingual capabilities, time zone variations, employment requirements, and service level agreements.

AI-infused automation streamlines decision-making and improves forecast accuracy, taking into account a variety of data points and changes. Enhanced mobile app functionality enables agents to swap shifts and make other schedule changes on the fly. Supervisors receive schedule change requests and approve or deny them through the app, providing a simpler way to manage work across the enterprise.

The power of the cloud means this new WFM can scale up and down. And because it can also be deployed on premises, organizations can standardize on a single WFM platform in cloud-ready and non-cloud-ready parts of the business, for both the front and back office and across the globe.