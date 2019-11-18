Whatfix Collaborates with Automation Anywhere
Whatfix, a provider of digital adoption solutions, has partnered with Automation Anywhere, a provider of robotic process automation, to streamline customer onboarding during trial and post-trial RPA deployments. The enhanced relationship between the two companies will also help improve user engagement and internal sales productivity on Salesforce CRM applications.
Whatfix's contextual, interactive, and real-time in-application guidance platform will provide Automation Anywhere users with in-app easy flows, feature highlights, and self-help to improve user familiarity with high-value features and drive deeper in-app engagement. Automation Anywhere is evaluating Whatfix's technology to drive the adoption of Salesforce.com's Sales, CPQ, and Community Clouds internally with its sales representatives.
"Automation Anywhere has established itself as an RPA leader because of its sophisticated enterprise-grade platform that utilizes software bots to automate mundane, repetitive business processes," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix, in a statement. "Whatfix is proud to partner with Automation Anywhere and usher in a wave of digital transformations to propel customer initiatives forward with even greater ROI. This collaboration represents the impact of Whatfix's digital adoption platform and supports our mission of making it easy for everyone to use technology everywhere."
"Organizations today are looking to implement intelligent automation to increase business productivity and lower operating costs," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, senior vice president of products and engineering at Automation Anywhere, in a statement. "The collaboration with Whatfix will further simplify the sales experience for our mutual customers so that they can implement business processes faster and with greater ease."