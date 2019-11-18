Whatfix Collaborates with Automation Anywhere

Whatfix, a provider of digital adoption solutions, has partnered with Automation Anywhere, a provider of robotic process automation, to streamline customer onboarding during trial and post-trial RPA deployments. The enhanced relationship between the two companies will also help improve user engagement and internal sales productivity on Salesforce CRM applications.

Whatfix's contextual, interactive, and real-time in-application guidance platform will provide Automation Anywhere users with in-app easy flows, feature highlights, and self-help to improve user familiarity with high-value features and drive deeper in-app engagement. Automation Anywhere is evaluating Whatfix's technology to drive the adoption of Salesforce.com's Sales, CPQ, and Community Clouds internally with its sales representatives.