Adobe Adds Real-Time Capabilities to Experience Platform
Adobe has enhanced the Adobe Experience Platform, its system for stitching together data across the enterprise in real time, with the addition of Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) features, data governance capabilities, and new ways to personalize and deliver cross-channel experiences.
"Customer experience is the new battleground for business. Brands must close the gap between the customer, channels they live on, and the experience they expect," said Suresh Vittal, vice president of Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "Adobe Experience Platform is built to give brands the ability to have a single view of each customer without the pain of decoding complex interactions across digital and physical touch points."
The latest additions to Adobe Experience Platform include the following:
- Real-Time Customer Data Platform, which will allow companies to bring together known and unknown customer data to activate customer profiles across channels and get access to intelligent decision-making throughout the customer journey. It also helps bridge marketing and IT silos so companies can find meaning in disparate data sets, from CRM systems to online analytics and offline point-of-sales systems.
- Customer Journey Analytics, which brings analytics tools to the omnichannel data in Adobe Experience Platform. Inspired by the same logic behind Photoshop, teams can layer data sets on each other to form new perspectives on the customer experience. Adobe's Sensei artificial intelligence can be used to automate heavy analysis and predict future behaviors.
- Adobe Experience Platform Data Governance, helping companies enforce data usage policies and facilitate the proper use of their data. Companies can apply specific labels to data based on their governance and compliance needs.;
- Real-time omnichannel journey orchestration, allowing companies to activate their data across the enterprise via multiple channels in real time, respond to customers' actions and other signals in real time leveraging Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Campaign, and tailor each interaction based on past behavior and current context. Journey Orchestration everages AI with Adobe Sensei to perform at scale.
