Adobe Adds Real-Time Capabilities to Experience Platform

Adobe has enhanced the Adobe Experience Platform, its system for stitching together data across the enterprise in real time, with the addition of Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) features, data governance capabilities, and new ways to personalize and deliver cross-channel experiences.

"Customer experience is the new battleground for business. Brands must close the gap between the customer, channels they live on, and the experience they expect," said Suresh Vittal, vice president of Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "Adobe Experience Platform is built to give brands the ability to have a single view of each customer without the pain of decoding complex interactions across digital and physical touch points."

The latest additions to Adobe Experience Platform include the following: