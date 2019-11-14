Coveo Launches Commerce Search and Recommendations on Salesforce AppExchange

Coveo has launched AI-Powered Commerce Search and Recommendations on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

Coveo now empowers Salesforce users with machine learning that understands their customers' precise context and intent to deliver relevant offers. Coveo stitches together content and data, learning from every interaction, to tailor every experience using artificial intelligence. Data signals from the customer and business operations can be carried across channels.

"We're excited to replicate our success and create the effortless experiences customers expect," said Coveo CEO and Chairman Louis Tetu in a statement. "With Coveo AI, it's now possible for commerce organizations to be both relevant and profitable in every interaction with their customers."

Coveo's AppExchange application optimizes commerce search and product recommendations by taking into account both the intent of the buyer and the business drivers of the seller. Coveo balances personalized recommendations with factors such as product margins, support burdens, and returns overhead, automatically merchandising products that satisfy the buyer and make business sense for the seller.