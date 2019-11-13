Freshworks Launches Customer-for-Life Cloud
On the heels of a $150 million funding round, Freshworks, a customer engagement software company, today launched the Customer-for-Life Cloud, which establishes a common data platform across all of the compan's customer engagement products to unify customer information from marketing, sales, support and customer success.
The Customer-for-Life Cloud aims to inform businesses about their customers and help them proactively act to increase customer satisfaction and lifetime value from first touch to latest interaction. It provides a 360-degree view of customer data across sales, marketing, support, and success.
"Since Freshworks' founding, we have been at the forefront of democratizing software for the entire organization, and we're continuing that tradition by using the most advanced cloud technologies to ensure that software delivers for the entire organization and puts the customer back into CRM," said Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks' CEO and founder, in a statement. "The Customer-for-Life Cloud enables businesses to sharpen their customer understanding to better predict and enable success, displacing dismal legacy SaaS solutions that have over-promised and underdelivered with eye-popping regularity."