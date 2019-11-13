Freshworks Launches Customer-for-Life Cloud

On the heels of a $150 million funding round, Freshworks, a customer engagement software company, today launched the Customer-for-Life Cloud, which establishes a common data platform across all of the compan's customer engagement products to unify customer information from marketing, sales, support and customer success.

The Customer-for-Life Cloud aims to inform businesses about their customers and help them proactively act to increase customer satisfaction and lifetime value from first touch to latest interaction. It provides a 360-degree view of customer data across sales, marketing, support, and success.