RingDNA Launches ConversationAI for Sales Coaching

RingDNA, a sales experience platform company, today launched ConversationAI for mobile and desktop.

ConversationAI combines ringDNA's patented adaptive conversation technology, which includes analysis of more than 130 million sales conversations, with conversation intelligence data. It automatically reveals sales talking points, call context, social etiquette, sentiment, and other techniques.

"We are beginning to see a clear divide between the performance of sales teams that use AI-powered conversation intelligence and those that don't," said Howard Brown, CEO and founder of ringDNA, in a statement. "As a former clinical psychologist, I have always been a believer in the power of great conversations. ConversationAI takes our entire platform to the next level, enabling sales teams to leverage best practices from psychology and tie winning conversational techniques to sales revenue." "Sales managers are using ConversationAI as a force multiplier to quickly improve team and individual performance," said ringDNA's head of product, Jeff Shelton, in a statement. "Because we can measure sales rep behavior with near-term sales outcomes like meetings booked and opportunities created as well as revenue generated, teams are able to realize value very quickly. That is especially important when it comes to training newly hired reps."

ConversationAI is deeply integrated with Salesforce.com and able to correlate specific conversational techniques with sales revenue. In addition to insights gleaned from their own operations, businesses that use ConversationAI benefit from proprietary data insights that reveal call context, word usage, timing, and other tactics.

The key benefits of ringDNA's ConversationAI solution include the following:

Automatic coaching alerts that let managers know when members of their sales teams discuss competitors, pricing, or virtually any topic with automated keyword and phrase alerts.

Insight into how reps are performing on common etiquette measures, such as interruptions or overtalk, emotional sentiment, voice energy, and words per minute, with recommendations on how they can improve based on sales outcomes.

AI-powered assistance and instant call transcription.

Training libraries for new reps.

Automatic reporting with performance dashboards that show how organizations, teams, and individual reps perform on a variety of call metrics over time.

The ability to control which states and ZIP codes get recorded and which do not based on local regulations.

ConversationAI works seamlessly with the ringDNA Sales Experience Platform.