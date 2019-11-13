TapClicks Launches Global Partner Program

TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow, and orders management, has launched the TapClicks Partner Program, a community to serve marketers and agencies.

"Advertisers and marketers are challenged by the industry's big data problem. We have a market full of enabling solutions that deliver massive data sets, but few marketers have the resources to make this data actionable," said Noah Jacobson, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at TapClicks, in a statement. "Through our partnerships, TapClicks is able to provide an unprecedented depth of intelligence to a greater number of marketers so they can be smarter about using data to improve performance across all touchpoints of the customer journey."

The TapClicks Partner Program was developed to solution providers integrate their solutions into the TapClicks MarketPlace, which includes hundreds of additional partner integrations, and to help customers scale their advertising and marketing programs and manage their data privacy and compliance requirements.

A number of global partners have already joined TapClicks' program, including Amazon Ads, Centro DSP Choozle, Yelp, and Yext.