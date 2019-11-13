Yext Partners with Nextdoor

Yext and Nextdoor today announced a global integration allowing businesses using Yext to publish facts about themselves to their Nextdoor Business Pages. The integration assures businesses that consumers searching for them on Nextdoor will get accurate, brand-verified answers.

With this new relationship, people can find facts like business locations, contact information, hours of operation, and more, straight from businesses on their Nextdoor Business Pages.

"Yext's integration with Nextdoor powers millions of facts about businesses in neighborhoods around the world. People ask questions about businesses every day, whether it's the address of the store three blocks away or the hours of the restaurant around the corner," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "Today, we're making it easy for businesses to deliver the facts about them to nearby consumers with brand-verified answers." "Local businesses are at the heart of our neighborhoods, and at Nextdoor, we strive to help them connect with neighbors who ultimately become loyal, life-long patrons," said Tatyana Mamut, Nextdoor's head of product, in a statement. "Now, with this strategic partnership with Yext, neighbors can be confident that they are getting accurate and consistent information about their beloved local businesses. This partnership is yet another way for local businesses to get in front of the customers closest to them: their neighbors."

Yext Listings customers will find Nextdoor in the Yext Knowledge Network, and their facts will sync automatically from their Knowledge Graph to their Business Page listings on Nextdoor.