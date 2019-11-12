Adobe and Microsoft Deepen Partnership

Adobe has extended its long-standing partnership with Microsoft to help companies accelerate their digital transformations through integrations of its Experience Cloud and Document Cloud products with key Microsoft technologies, including Dynamics 365.

The Adobe Experience Cloud integrations offer the following

Improved buyer journey orchestration through a deep integration of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud to provide sales, marketing, and service teams a complete set of capabilities to orchestrate personalized multichannel campaigns and workflows.

A closed loop integration between Adobe Campaign Standard and Microsoft Dynamics 365, allowing companies to send personalized messages to profiles in their CRM databases and track marketing interaction histories to determine the most relevant follow-up actions.

Account based targeting and programmatic attribution through an integration between Marketo Engage and LinkedIn. Marketers can pull granular data straight from LinkedIn and prove the impact of LinkedIn ads against other channels with multitouch attribution, coupled with revenue-based insights.

Adobe on Azure. Adobe Experience Manger, a comprehensive content management platform for building websites, mobile apps, and forms, now leverages Microsoft Azure for Adobe Managed Services. Additionally, Magento Commerce will be available on Microsoft Azure next year.

The Document Cloud (Adobe Sign) integrations include ties to Microsoft's Dynamics 365, SharePoint; PowerApps, Flow; and Teams. E-signatures also now work seamlessly with Dynamics 365 Sales in additional languages, such as German, French and Japanese. And finally, Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD) users can now enable single sign-on to deliver Adobe Sign to their employees via the Adobe admin console.

Adobe Sign is Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution.