Anaplan Releases Intelligent Forecasting

Anaplan today introduced Intelligent Forecasting, an integrated artificial intelligence-powered sales solution from Anaplan and Salesforce.com.

Intelligent Forecasting enables sales leaders to combine opportunity data from Salesforce Sales Cloud and commitment data from Anaplan forecasting models, and leverage Salesforce Einstein Analytics to provide AI-assisted variables to predict win rates

"You can now analyze opportunities across your entire book of business, generate predictions that can help you stay focused on your most-likely deals, and share a more accurate sales forecast with the rest of the business," Chris Badger, director of technology partnerships at Anaplan, said in a blog post last week. "As a decision-maker, this solution can help you to stop spending so much time aggregating and compiling data and more time creating and executing on your plans. It will allow you to leverage data science to make better, more informed decisions faster," Badger continued

Although built for sales forecasting, Intelligent Forecasting is not limited to sales. It can also be used in marketing, finance, supply chain, or other divisions.