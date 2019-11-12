Jivox Launches IQiD for Personalizing Dynamic Creative

Jivox, a provider of personalized digital marketing technology, today launched Jivox IQiD for user identity, allowing companies to personalize dynamic creative at scale using first-party data they own as well as contextual triggers.

Jivox IQiD was developed to enable companies to use their vast amounts of consented data to deliver personalized experiences to the consumers who have chosen to engage with or purchase from the brand. It uses hybrid cloud technology that runs within the company domain. Fully integrated with the company's data infrastructure, Jivox IQiD ensures that data collected for personalization uses its consent technology and privacy compliance infrastructure for opt-out.

Jivox IQiD communicates in real-time with Jivox IQ to deliver first-party data tied to the user. Jivox IQ then uses that data to power real-time decisioning through its Personalization HubTM technology, which stores and combines user attributes with other contextual data to deliver a precisely tailored message or content to the consumer.

"As the leader of personalized digital marketing, we have a responsibility to listen to consumers and brands. We use technology to ensure that brands are compliant with consumer privacy while serving consumers the precise, relevant content that they so desired," said Diaz Nesamoney, founder and CEO of Jivox, in a statement. "We were one of the first marketing technology platforms to embrace [the General Data Protection Regulation], and we are already implementing [the California Consumer Protection Act]. We wanted to continue leading on privacy by being the first to provide brands with a better way to continue personalizing experiences for consumers while being compliant with data privacy and consumers' demand for consent in the use of their data."

With this first-party deterministic identity graph, companies can build one-to-one relationships with individual consumers without third-party cookies. The new technology is available immediately as part of the Jivox IQ Enterprise version.