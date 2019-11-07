Cogito Partners with Concentrix

Cogito, a provider of real-time emotional intelligence solutions, has signed a reseller partnership with Concentrix, a business services company specializing in customer engagement.

As a value-added reseller (VAR), Concentrix will train and certify its global teams on Cogito's artificial intelligence and create a Cogito Center of Excellence. In addition, Concentrix can offer advanced analytics services by leveraging unique behavioral data generated by Cogito.

"We boldly create exceptional customer engagement, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver actionable CX insights to our clients," said Chris Caldwell, president of Concentrix, in a statement. "We have a highly skilled and compassionate workforce, and by augmenting the emotional intelligence of our staff with Cogito's AI, we can ensure we're consistently providing the most effective and efficient service."

Cogito's artificial intelligence performs streaming analysis of voice conversations, providing representatives with in-call guidance. It automatically provides insight into customer perceptions of their interactions and leverages deep learning to improve over time.