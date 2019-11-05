Avionos Partners with Bloomreach on Personalized Search

Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce technology, has integrated its B2B Commerce storefront with Bloomreach. The integration uses the Bloomreach Search & Merchandising capability to deliver targeted product search results, contextual and personalized commerce, and product recommendations through Salesforce.com's Commerce Cloud.

"We chose to work with Avionos because of its long-standing relationship and success in implementing detailed and highly customized solutions," said Patrick Finn, head of global channels and alliances at Bloomreach, in a statement. "Avionos provided broad knowledge of the market, insight into how B2B commerce is changing, and an understanding of how we can drive success for our joint customers."

By leveraging Commerce Cloud, Avionos helped build a drop-in replacement for search. The integration lets users build out product feeds to Bloomreach with all pricing and product entitlements for customers. The integration capabilities include account groups and price lists.

"Search is a complex feature for B2B commerce compared to traditional retailers selling to consumers," said John Brumbaugh, commerce practice lead at Avionos, in a statement. "With the B2B Commerce Storefront, Bloomreach now offers search and merchandising capabilities to the market." "Today's B2B buyers demand the ease of use that they've become accustomed to in their everyday lives, but with the caveat that they also require highly sophisticated back-end capabilities like configure/price/quote, user management, and specialized pricing," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos, in a statement. "Bloomreach is a strategic move for our joint customers because it provides complex capabilities that feel effortless."

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Bloomreach Search & Merchandising is currently available on Salesforce's AppExchange.