Seismic Acquires Percolate
Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, has acquired Percolate, a marketing campaign orchestration and content management platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will result in an offering that enables marketers to have full control and oversight into how their content impacts the buyer landscape.
"Marketers understand that producing personalized, compelling content is foundational to providing value to their company's bottom line and, therefore, the business at large," said Doug Winter, Seismic's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Percolate will be essential in helping Seismic widen our industry lead in enabling marketers do so in one-to-one customer interactions while also expanding our combined capabilities into all content initiatives and distribution channels."
"Seismic and Percolate have both built their success on the principle that content is at the heart of the modern buyer experience," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Percolate, in a statement. "Both of our companies endeavor to foster better alignment between marketing and sales and improve the buyer/seller interaction, resulting in accelerated deals and pipeline for our customers. Combining with Seismic allows Percolate to provide even more capability to our customer base and more value to the marketing ecosystem."
