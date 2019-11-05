InsideView Launches Data Integrity

InsideView, a provider of B2B data and intelligence, today launched InsideView Data Integrity, a customer data management solution that cleans and enriches data within CRM systems while also providing actionable insights, such as measures for data hygiene.

Fully integrated with Salesforce.com, InsideView Data Integrity offers a migration path for users of Data.com, which has been retired.

"Data is the world's most valuable resource. It's the new fuel," said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView, in a statement. "Maintaining the quality of that resource should be paramount for every company. InsideView Data Integrity was created to help companies get the most out of their data by maintaining an accurate and rich customer database and a check on the health of that data at a glance."

InsideView Data Integrity unifies customer profiles with standardized and clean data, which feeds into territory assignments, account hierarchies, email validations, and more. Family tree linkages help companies identify organizations and individuals in a corporate family tree. In addition, InsideView Data Integrity offers lead-to-account mapping.

InsideView Data Integrity also gives companies a consistent, holistic view of their customers and prospects. Interactive trend graphs provide snapshots of data hygiene, with visual dashboards for revenue leaders to actively monitor their CRM health.

InsideView Data Integrity for Salesforce will be available in December. Integration with Microsoft Dynamics will be available next year.