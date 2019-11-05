Upland Software Updates Altify Customer Revenue Optimization

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced the latest release of its customer revenue optimization (CRO) solution, Altify, with improved relationship map visualizations, smarter analytics with Salesforce Einstein and Tableau, and improved integrations with applications within the CRO ecosystem.

Upland acquired Altify in October, and its has become the core platform of Upland's Enterprise Sales Optimization solution suite, which combines opportunity and account management, sales process automation, customer reference management, proposal automation, and content operations.

"Revenue teams need an easy, intelligent, and collaborative approach to align with their customers and deliver value," said Sean Nathaniel, Upland's chief technology officer and executive vice president of workflow automation solutions, in a statement. "The latest Upland Altify release changes the game, making it much easier for companies to understand their customers and execute on a customer revenue optimization strategy to accelerate sales."

New features in Altify CRO include the following:

Enhanced insight and relationship maps to help users visualize customer goals, pressures, and initiatives;

Smarter analytics with Salesforce Einstein or Tableau's data visualization platform to highlight the impact Altify has on revenue and pipeline;

Inline coaching and insights for the extended revenue team to improve execution and sales velocity.

A more connected revenue team, helping to share and reuse account and opportunity insights and relationship maps across the entire application;

Seamless integrations with Anaplan, Gainsight, Xactly, and other CRO ecosystem partners; and

Easier onboarding with intro wizards and in-app assistance.