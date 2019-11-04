SalesLoft Acquires Opportunity Management Provider Costello

Sales engagement platforms provider SalesLoft is acquiring Costello, a provider of opportunity management software with quick deal updates, guided selling playbooks, pipeline collaboration, and real-time sync to CRM. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Costello, SalesLoft will serve revenue professionals at all levels, including sales development reps, account executives, and sales leaders, with features including deal management, dashboards, guided-selling playbooks, and dynamic note-taking..

"Combining Costello and SalesLoft gives sellers, whether they're pipeline builders, closers, or responsible for upsells and renewals, a platform to deliver the ultimate buyer experience and close more revenue. Sales engagement is now the place all reps can start and end their days," said Kyle Porter, CEO and co-founder of SalesLoft, in a statement. "We are thrilled to incorporate Costello's capabilities for all SalesLoft customers." "Integrating with SalesLoft's platform allows us to take our vision to the next level," said Frank Dale, CEO of Costello, in a statement. "This is the perfect time to combine our opportunity management capabilities with SalesLoft's best-in-class sales engagement platform and expertise. Together we can deliver more value to our current and future customers." "We are thrilled about the SalesLoft acquisition of Costello. Our sales teams have been using the integrated solution for the last year and love that they can drive prospect and customer communication cadences and manage opportunities from lead to close, all in one place," said Adam Weber, vice president of enterprise sales at Emplify, an employee engagement solutions provider, in a statement. "This is a big step forward for revenue teams everywhere. We're excited to keep partnering with SalesLoft."

The companies will continue to support existing Costello customers, invest and enhance product capabilities, and natively integrate Costello capabilities into the SalesLoft platform.