Movable Ink Moves into Mobile

Movable Ink, providers of a visual experience platform for marketing, today announced plans to expand into the mobile channel, highlighted by new partnerships with mobile marketing platform providers Airship, Braze, and Localytics. Movable Ink has also integrated with Branch to enhance the mobile app user experience through deep linking of dynamic content and to provide marketers with end-to-end attribution and performance tracking.

Movable Ink is working closely with these companies to develop native integrations and streamlined workflows for companies to deliver personalized visuals through in-app messages and push notifications.

Currently in preview, Movable Ink's mobile solution is being leveraged by a number of early adopters to insert intelligent creative into mobile app messages. The NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves are among them, looking for ways to elevate the fan experience through personalization.

"In web and email, we have a smooth customer journey from signing up for the pre-sale all the way to ticket purchase, but there was no way to do this within the mobile app because we couldn't send a notification to people who had previously taken a specific action," said Jena Magee, email marketing manager for the Timberwolves, in a statement. "With Movable Ink and Localytics, we were able to create an in-app pre-sale experience that allowed users to sign up for the pre-sale, and receive a push notification once tickets went on sale."

Movable Ink's platform combines companies' creative assets with consumer and business data to automatically generate personalized visuals for marketing campaigns across digital channels.