RRD and ActionIQ Partner on Customer Data Platform

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, and ActionIQ, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced a partnership that will bring personalization at scale.

"The customer data platform landscape is evolving rapidly," said Todd Thompson, senior vice president of RRD Data Insights and Customer Engagement, in a statement. "RRD believes in providing our clients with best-of-breed marketing technologies, including CDPs. We are pleased to partner with ActionIQ, a clear leader in this space that is already providing differentiated data and real-time orchestration capabilities to large clients. Together with our other data management solutions, market leading analytics, and multichannel execution, RRD is well-positioned to optimize customer relationships for our clients."

"RRD is an agency with marketing data management at its core, making this partnership a natural fit," said Tasso Argyros, founder and CEO of ActionIQ, in a statement. "ActionIQ is transforming the way brands think of customer-centric, data-driven marketing. Together, we can empower brands to win in today's experience economy by building deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers."