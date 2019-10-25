-->
  • October 25, 2019

RRD and ActionIQ Partner on Customer Data Platform

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, and ActionIQ, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced a partnership that will bring personalization at scale.

"The customer data platform landscape is evolving rapidly," said Todd Thompson, senior vice president of RRD Data Insights and Customer Engagement, in a statement. "RRD believes in providing our clients with best-of-breed marketing technologies, including CDPs. We are pleased to partner with ActionIQ, a clear leader in this space that is already providing differentiated data and real-time orchestration capabilities to large clients. Together with our other data management solutions, market leading analytics, and multichannel execution, RRD is well-positioned to optimize customer relationships for our clients."

"RRD is an agency with marketing data management at its core, making this partnership a natural fit," said Tasso Argyros, founder and CEO of ActionIQ, in a statement. "ActionIQ is transforming the way brands think of customer-centric, data-driven marketing. Together, we can empower brands to win in today's experience economy by building deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research