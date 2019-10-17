Vision Critical Launches Sparq Fall '19 Release

Customer data company Vision Critical today released its Sparq Fall '19 customer engagement and insights platform, enabling users to accelerate the time-to-value of their insight communities to achieve richer and deeper application of customer data.

"Today it's easy for organizations to do the wrong thing with customer data. In the future, there will be no insight without customer data. There will be no customer data without consent. There will be no consent without value shared back to the customer," said Scott Miller, Vision Critical's CEO, in a statement. "With Sparq you can engage your customers in continuous conversation, providing a consistent and reliable flow of actionable insights from direct customer-consented data."

Included in this latest release are 14 new activity templates to help organizations gain active consent to collect direct customer data. These ready-to-use, customizable templates for idea generation and refinement, brand and category measurement, and engagement will help marketers do the following:

Gather data for the most common insights methodologies;

Meet organizational needs with flexibility;

Leverage insight community best practices to ensure activities are short, conversational and engaging; and

Minimize ramp-up time for new insights professionals and begin fielding new activities quickly.

The latest version of Sparq also includes new application programming interfaces to increase the performance and scalability of bulk data exports to enrich the system of record with direct voice-of-customer data. These new APIs will help marketers do the following:

Centralize customer intelligence by moving data from Sparq to a warehouse for more accessible and complete reporting and dashboards;

Augment anonymous DMP data with customer IDs and additional first-party data from Sparq to help with accurate segmentation and targeting; and

Conduct look-alike modeling by using Sparq profile variables and response data.

Canadian Tire is one of the Vision Critical customers that helped design the latest Sparq features and put them to use while under development.