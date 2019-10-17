Salesforce Enhances Nonprofit Cloud

Salesforce.com today launched Nonprofit Cloud Case Management and Volunteer Management and added Program Management to its Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP).

By combining programs, staff, volunteers, and clients with the same solutions for fundraising, marketing communications, and engagement, nonprofits will have a comprehensive solution to better understand and share impact across their entire mission.

With the new Program Management functionality, nonprofits will now be able to manage service delivery-related operations by tracking program engagements and services for clients, beneficiaries, volunteers, and even cohorts; extend existing Salesforce program management solutions as programs scale; and view programs, fundraising, and engagement data in a single system.

The new Nonprofit Cloud Case Management feature is built to increase efficiencies for case managers at small and medium-sized nonprofits. With it, service managers can do the following:

Surface the most critical information to plan out their days with outstanding tasks and which clients need immediate attention on the home page dashboard;

Manage case plans to track goals, milestones, and action items; and

Document case notes.

Nonprofit Cloud Volunteer Management is a dedicated product that will allow volunteer managers to maximize the impact and efficiency of volunteers. With it, volunteer managers will be able to create and manage volunteer projects, shifts, and registrations and identify where volunteer managers need to recruit.