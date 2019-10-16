-->
  • October 16, 2019

TapClicks Integrates with Amazon Advertising API

TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow, and orders management, is now integrated with the Amazon Advertising API as part of the TapClicks Partner Program.

By integrating with the Amazon Advertising API, TapClicks will help marketers and advertisers access, analyze, and report on their Amazon advertising campaigns via the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. Insights from Amazon advertising campaigns, including display and video, will be available for integration into TapClicks' unified interface via the TapClicks MarketPlace, which includes more than 240 partner integrations.

"TapClicks is thrilled to have integrated with the Amazon Advertising API. This brings a wealth of benefits to marketers and advertisers," said Noah Jacobson, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at TapClicks, in a statement. "This enables customers to infuse their campaigns and programs with an unprecedented depth of intelligence, optimizing channel mix and ROI."

