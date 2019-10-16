TapClicks Integrates with Amazon Advertising API

TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow, and orders management, is now integrated with the Amazon Advertising API as part of the TapClicks Partner Program.

By integrating with the Amazon Advertising API, TapClicks will help marketers and advertisers access, analyze, and report on their Amazon advertising campaigns via the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. Insights from Amazon advertising campaigns, including display and video, will be available for integration into TapClicks' unified interface via the TapClicks MarketPlace, which includes more than 240 partner integrations.