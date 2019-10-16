TapClicks Integrates with Amazon Advertising API
TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow, and orders management, is now integrated with the Amazon Advertising API as part of the TapClicks Partner Program.
By integrating with the Amazon Advertising API, TapClicks will help marketers and advertisers access, analyze, and report on their Amazon advertising campaigns via the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. Insights from Amazon advertising campaigns, including display and video, will be available for integration into TapClicks' unified interface via the TapClicks MarketPlace, which includes more than 240 partner integrations.
"TapClicks is thrilled to have integrated with the Amazon Advertising API. This brings a wealth of benefits to marketers and advertisers," said Noah Jacobson, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at TapClicks, in a statement. "This enables customers to infuse their campaigns and programs with an unprecedented depth of intelligence, optimizing channel mix and ROI."
Related Articles
TapClicks and ApexChat Partner
16 Aug 2019
TapClicks has integrated live chat data into its marketing platforms.
TapClicks Joins Verizon Media Preferred Partner Program
18 Sep 2019
The TapClicks partnership expands access to Verizon Media ad platform data to TapClicks advertisers.