UserTesting Adds Capabilities to Its Customer Feedback Solutions

UserTesting, a provider of on-demand human insights, today introduced several offerings during the opening keynote of its The Human Insight Summit (THIS) user conference in New York.

The new capabilities build on the Human Insight Platform and will enable companies to more powerfully target their customers, empathize with their experiences, discover insights, and share those learnings broadly.

UserTesting's latest feature sets help users run faster, more focused customer research at scale. Among the new product offerings are the following:

Saved Audiences, which enable users to save, reuse, and share key elements of the test creation process. Saved Audiences helps companies reach their ideal audiences by enabling test creators to save and share custom demographic specifications and screener questions. Saved Audiences are now available within UserTesting Insight Core.

Saved Test Plans, which enable users to save commonly used test plans and make them available for later reuse. Saved Test Plans are currently in beta.

Marketing Insight, which is currently in beta, helps marketers directly learn from their customers at every step of the journey, enabling them to fine-tune messaging and build campaigns that connect with their audiences on an emotional level and that drive action.

My Panel, which enables companies to onboard and connect with specific users, prospects, partners, and even employees. With this release, companies can upload their own lists of participants or invite anyone to join their tests through the UserTesting platform. They can engage participants through the UserTesting platform with self-guided video recordings or get real-time feedback with Live Conversation. UserTesting manages opt-in and opt-out status and participant data, as well as payments and scheduling.

"Managing and maintaining a customer panel is no small feat. From compliance, to privacy, to scheduling, to payments, and ongoing communication, managing an in-house panel can be a challenge for even the largest organizations," said Amy Wigdahl, a product marketing manager at UserTesting, in a blog post earlier today. "With My Panel, you're able to onboard panelists that only your organization has access to, while co-branded landing pages ensure that your customers know exactly which panel they're joining to build trust from the very first interaction.

"We take your participant security seriously, too. We ensure that you get the feedback you need without compromising tester privacy and protect against exposing any personally identifiable information," she added.

"Today's most successful companies are the ones that can build human insights into everything that they do. By continually testing with and learning from their customers, they build greater customer empathy which leads to better product intuition internally and better products for their customers," said Tanya Koshy, vice president of product at UserTesting. "These capabilities help our customers put the customer at the center of every decision, across every experience and every team."