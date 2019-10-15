Validity Enhances Return Path with Improved Email Deliverability and Tracking

Validity, a provider of customer data quality solutions, has enhanced the Return Path Platform with improved email deliverability and tracking. Validity acquired Return Path earlier this year.

Available within the Validity for Email solution, the new Return Path capabilities improve email marketers' ability to optimize for Gmail and G-Suite inboxes, receive automated deliverability reporting, and further extend Return Path's capabilities for B2B email campaigns.

Included in these latest innovations is a new version of SmartSeeds that provides AI-driven, engagement-based inbox placement insights with deliverability data beyond first-level mailbox provider filtering. SmartSeeds is designed to mimic the real behavior of subscribers, with personas based on the four ways people engage with email:

Engaged – highly engaged with your brand as well as others in their inbox;

Loyal – engaged with you but not others;

Potential – engaged with others but not you; and

Disinterested – not engaged with you or others.

This release also extends Return Path's B2B CoreSeed offering to provide more comprehensive visibility into all levels of B2B filtering, helping marketers understand their placement at third-party inbox filtering companies such as Barracuda, Proofpoint, and Mimecast.

The Return Path Platform also contains automated deliverability reports. These reports, available for download on the first of each month, include both CSV and PDF formats with clients' previous month's data. Reports for up to 18 months of historical data are also available.