5 Ways Brands Celebrated #CustomerServiceWeek on Twitter

As Customer Service Week, the annual celebration of delivering excellent service to customers, comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at how brands marked the occasion. From sharing words of gratitude for their customer support employees to seeking fun service anecdotes from their customers, many took time to call out the importance of providing consistent, stellar support—every day of the year.

Below are some of our favorite Twitter moments from #CustomerServiceWeek.

1. T-Mobile Held a Contest

T-Mobile’s executive vice president of communications and community engagement Janice Kapner asked followers to share their favorite service interactions with T-Mobile for a chance to win a new phone. Customer Stephanie Potito delivered a priceless reaction.

2. Orlando International Airport Rewarded Its Workers



Orlando International Airport thanked its employees for the service they provide, and yes, that included their canine employees, too.

3. Bank of America Shared Its Service Values

Holly O’Neill, the chief client care executive and head of consumer client services at Bank of America, shared some of the bank’s key customer service tenets, including consistent access to financial specialists and technology innovation.

4. Mailchimp Asked Support Agents About Their Work

Email automation provider Mailchimp asked its front-line customer support agents about what makes their work meaningful and shared some takeaways in a series of videos. The top answer? Being able to help users at stressful times.

5. Nordstrom Emphasized the Importance of Customer Service—Every Day

Known for its top-notch customer service reputation, Nordstrom reminded customers that they celebrate service 365 days a year by providing customers with on-demand support and flexible options for, say, buying items online and picking them up in store.