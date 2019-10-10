Salesforce Introduces Lightning Order Management

Salesforce.com today introduced Lightning Order Management, which brings together commerce, fulfillment, and customer service.

Built from the ground up on the Salesforce Lightning Platform, Lightning Order Management extends Commerce Cloud. It provides the following:

Order Lifecycle Management, to manage the end-to-end order lifecycle from shopping through shipping and delivery;

Connected Commerce and Service Experience, giving a unified view of each customer across Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud, centralizing all purchase and service interactions; and

Visual Order Workflows, with out-of-the-box, drag-and-drop workflows for shipping, customer service, financial systems, and more.

"Brands want to be able to treat every order like it's the most important one in the world, processing it quickly, keeping the customer up to date, and handling service flawlessly," said Salman Malik, senior vice president and general manager of Lightning Order Management at Salesforce, in a statement. "That has been hard to do with traditional order management systems. They are rigid, brittle, and hard to use. With Lightning Order Management, companies are armed with a flexible, scalable solution to deliver on customer expectations every time."

Lightning Order Management is currently in pilot and will be generally available in February.