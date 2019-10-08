Medallia Acquires Collaboration Platform Provider Crowdicity

Medallia has acquired Crowdicity, providers of a real-time ideation and collaboration platform to surface, develop, and evaluate potential improvements to customer and employee experiences. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Innovation and inspiration is found in two places – anywhere and everywhere. It was Rob Wilmot's understanding of this fact that created Crowdicity to uniquely help companies transform better and faster. The solution powers unprecedented levels of customer and employee engagement as they see their ideas turned into action," said Leslie Stretch, president and CEO of Medallia, in a statement.

The Crowdicity platform promotes broad engagement with built-in gamification, rewards, and a virtual community layer. Users can also customize the design to reflect their brand and culture.