IPG Launches Kinesso Marketing Intelligence Powered by Acxiom
Interpublic Group (IPG) has formed Kinesso, a new marketing technology company creating software for data trust and security tools, data-driven campaign optimization, and precision audiences.
Kinesso will be comprised of Cadreon, IPG's addressable media activation experts, and the company's Data and Technology group. Kinesso will work with IPG Mediabrands and Acxiom.
"With the acquisition of Acxiom, we signaled our intent to lean into data-driven marketing, as well as position ourselves as brands’ trusted partner in their first party data management," said Michael Roth, chairman and CEO of Interpublic Group, in a statement. "Kinesso furthers this vision by bringing together top data and technology talent with addressable media experts and leveraging Acxiom's assets and capabilities."
Kinesso's Marketing Intelligence Engine offers a connected suite of applications for consumer engagement, consultative services, and omnichannel addressable media activation.
"Clients recognize that the future of marketing, along with pretty much everything else, is dependent on data. That means marketers are looking to leverage their own first-party data, coupled with other strategic data sets, to create a more seamless and connected consumer experience at scale," said Philippe Krakowsky, chief operating officer at IPG and chairman of IPG Mediabrands, in a statement. "Kinesso allows marketers to cut through the noise in the ad tech and martech worlds, delivering clear messages to the right people regardless of channel. Combined with the capabilities of our media companies, along with our creative and marketing services agencies, Kinesso will enable our clients to drive better outcomes through marketing that is faster, more efficient and informed by a conscious commitment to data ethics."