IPG Launches Kinesso Marketing Intelligence Powered by Acxiom

Interpublic Group (IPG) has formed Kinesso, a new marketing technology company creating software for data trust and security tools, data-driven campaign optimization, and precision audiences.

Kinesso will be comprised of Cadreon, IPG's addressable media activation experts, and the company's Data and Technology group. Kinesso will work with IPG Mediabrands and Acxiom.

"With the acquisition of Acxiom, we signaled our intent to lean into data-driven marketing, as well as position ourselves as brands’ trusted partner in their first party data management," said Michael Roth, chairman and CEO of Interpublic Group, in a statement. "Kinesso furthers this vision by bringing together top data and technology talent with addressable media experts and leveraging Acxiom's assets and capabilities."

Kinesso's Marketing Intelligence Engine offers a connected suite of applications for consumer engagement, consultative services, and omnichannel addressable media activation.