Yext Integrates with TrustPilot
Yext has integrated its platform with Trustpilot, enabling Yext customers with Trustpilot accounts to manage location-based reviews directly in the Yext platform.
Businesses can now log in to the Yext platform to monitor and respond to their Trustpilot reviews in real time.
"The customer journey starts with a question, and online reviews are one of the first places people turn for answers when deciding whether or not to transact," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "It has never been more important for businesses to manage their online reputation. Yext's integration with Trustpilot makes it possible for businesses to monitor and engage with reviews at the location level directly in our platform."
"More businesses than ever are recognizing that active review management is essential to long-term growth," said Peter Simpson, global head of partnerships at Trustpilot, in a statement. "By centralizing location-based review management in the Yext platform, we are making it easier for businesses to engage with their customers to improve their experiences."
Related Articles
Trustpilot Partners with Magento Commerce for Customer Reviews Integration
06 Jun 2018
Online merchants can now seamlessly invite and collect customers reviews.
TimeTrade Integrates with Yext
21 Aug 2018
Integration lets businesses using Yext add appointment scheduling to their websites.
Verve Integrates with Yext for Multilocation Marketing
17 Oct 2018
Verve's integration with Yext lets companies power multilocation mobile marketing campaigns with place data from Yext.
Trustpilot Launches Review Insights
25 Jan 2019
Trustpilot Review Insights provides deeper intelligence from customer feedback.
BookingBug Integrates with Yext and Twilio
26 Feb 2019
BookingBug's latest integrations expand the platforms that companies can use to communicate with and get feedback from customers.
Yext Partners with Adobe for Website Discovery
13 Mar 2019
Companies can now leverage Yext to increase web discoverability on their Adobe-powered properties.
Yext Integrates with Hootsuite
27 Jun 2019
Yext's Hootsuite integration will allow businesses to manage reviews and social media from a single dashboard.