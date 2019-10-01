Invoca Releases Signal Discovery

Invoca, provider of artificial intelligence-powered call tracking and conversational analytics, today unveiled Signal Discovery, the latest extension to its Signal AI product suite. Signal Discovery analyzes businesses calls to automatically uncover conversational insights about their high-intent buyers for marketers.

Signal Discovery gives marketers a view into first-party conversation data from high-intent consumers and uncovers conversation patterns and behaviors.

Using unsupervised machine learning, Signal Discovery automatically groups customer conversations into topics based on similarities in speech patterns. Since each conversation is tied to a digital customer ID, marketers can activate new customer journeys based on these events and personalize interactions on Google, Facebook, and their own websites.

With Invoca's extensible platform, marketers can send conversational data to CX platforms like Medallia and Qualtrics to provide actionable feedback on the buying experience.