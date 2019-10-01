Swrve Boosts User Engagement for Cinedigm

Cinedigm is a Los Angeles-based independent entertainment studio that provides custom content, premium feature films, and series to Netflix, Amazon, Roku, Apple, Google, Comcast, Dish Network, DirecTV, and major retailers like Walmart and Target. One of its nine entertainment properties is the Dove Channel, a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription service offering a variety of family-friendly and Christian programming. Though the Dove Channel has a fairly loyal following, Cinedigm was looking to elevate its customers’ mobile user experience, improve app store ratings, and increase retention.

In the process, Cinedigm also wanted to be able to effectively target consumers who’d be most willing to engage with messaging. The company knew it would need a scalable customer engagement solution that would inspire enough action to move the needle on app opens, clicks, and session lengths, as well as increase the Dove Channel’s 2.5 Google Play Store rating.

Cinedigm eventually turned to Swrve’s Real-Time Relevance, a platform that captures, processes, and segments billions of simultaneous data streams across apps, devices, channels, clouds, and enterprise systems to deliver customer relevance at scale. With Swrve, Cinedigm got access to real-time customer data to optimize its messaging, anticipate future needs, and respond to customer behavior.

“We chose Swrve for their robust platform services, including in-app notifications and alerts, as well as in-depth analytics related to campaign performance. The Swrve platform has helped us learn a lot about our user base and their needs,” said Tony Huidor, vice president of product and operations at Cinedigm, in a statement.

Swrve’s all-in-one approach helped Cinedigm act quickly on valuable insights and send hyper-personalized, relevant messaging based on subscriber activity, the frequency and recency of their behaviors, and more. Among the channels it supports, Swrve messaging can be sent via mobile and web push notifications, in-app notifications, texts, email, and more.

“Cinedigm is laser-focused on delivering premium content and digital channels and services to millions of viewers around the world, providing a quality experience at all times,” Huidor said. “By choosing Swrve to enhance the mobile experience for our Dove Channel, we can truly refine our customer engagement and satisfaction efforts. Swrve serves as the backbone to how we continue to deliver value to our customers.”

Swrve is also delivering value to the Dove Channel and Cinedigm, which quickly saw a 78 percent increase in in-app customer satisfaction survey scores, higher engagement, and app ratings. The Dove Channel’s Google Play store ratings quickly jumped from 2.5 to 4.1, a 64 percent surge.

When it sent out app store review requests, Cinedigm saw a 56 percent completion rate among iOS users and a 90 percent completion rate among Android users. When it paired in-app messaging with weekly push alerts, it saw a 65 percent open and click rate among active subscribers and an additional 3.6 app sessions by users who consumed more media content following their initial engagement with in-app messaging campaigns.

“The deluge of channels, interactions, and touchpoints for each customer means that understanding and personalizing content to your audience is only half the battle,” said Tom Aitchison, CEO of Swrve. “For brands to truly connect, engage, and retain customers, they need to anticipate and provide relevance in real time. We partnered with Cinedigm to deliver tangible results for each step of the customer journey and look forward to playing an intrinsic role in helping them scale their communications across millions of devices worldwide.”

Going forward, Cinedigm plans to implement more of the technology that Swrve offers, including A/B testing, omnichannel campaigns with integrated email, and support for set-top devices with a Roku software development kit, according to Huidor.

The Payoff

With Swrve's Real-Time Relevance, Cinedigm and its Dove Channel have seen the following returns:

a 56 percent completion rate among iOS users and a 90 percent completion rate among Android users for app store review requests;

a 65 percent open and click rate among active users for weekly push alerts when paired with in-app messaging;

a 64 percent increase in ratings in the Google Play store, from 2.5 to 4.1;

an additional average of 3.6 app sessions by users who consumed more media content following their initial engagement with in-app messaging campaigns; and

a 78 percent increase in in-app customer satisfaction survey scores.