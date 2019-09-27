Koupon Media and Punchh Partner on Loyalty Marketing Solution

Koupon Media, providers of a consumer insights engine and promotion network in the convenience store industry, and Punchh, a provider of digital marketing solutions for physical retailers, have partnered to develop a solution to help c-store retailers deliver a data-backed, omnichannel loyalty experience to shoppers.

Through this integration with Punchh's marketing technology, c-stores will be able to enhance loyalty programs by leveraging Koupon's database of consumer packaged goods-funded campaigns and its advanced consumer analytics platform.

"The challenges for successful loyalty programs within convenience stores are significant, but so are the opportunities," said Brad Van Otterloo, CEO of Koupon, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Punchh to bring its best-in-class digital marketing and loyalty solutions to the c-store industry. Combining Koupon's powerful shopper insights and digital CPG offers with loyalty technology will create a unique opportunity for retailers to attract new consumers and convert them to loyal shoppers."

Also through this technical integration, Punchh will help c-store brands reach and acquire valuable customers, while Koupon will facilitate CPG collaboration and provide shopper insights to launch high-impact campaigns.