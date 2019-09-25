MessageGears Integrates with Snowflake
MessageGears has integrated its enterprise cross-channel campaign, orchestration, and engagement platform with Snowflake's data warehouse built for the cloud.
With this seamless native integration, MessageGears' customers can access their Snowflake data directly from the MessageGears platform regardless of where the MessageGears campaign solution is deployed, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This integration allows companies to access their Snowflake data natively via the MessageGears' campaign, content personalization, orchestration, and engagement features without replication, data mapping, or synchronization.
For Rakuten Rewards, this has already provided a significant boost to the marketing and tech teams.
"The combination of MessageGears and Snowflake allows us the flexibility to be able to think about what we want to do, rather than worrying about what the technology can do and then figuring out the best that we can do with the technology," Rakuten Rewards' vice president of analytics, Mark Stange-Tregear, said in a statement. "Once you put MessageGears on top of Snowflake, you can do pretty much anything you can think about, and the technology just gets out of the way. And you can move forward, designing the program as you want to design it."
"At MessageGears, we believe access to all of your data in real time is critical for success, and we believe it should be easy to personalize across channels at scale," said Walter Rowland, senior vice president of growth at MessageGears, in a statement. "Snowflake shares these perspectives. For organizations committed to enterprise customer 360 data platforms and frictionless data sharing, Snowflake's elastic, modern data warehouse removes all of the brittleness and internal barriers to rich and comprehensive data and data access. The combination of MessageGears and Snowflake enables brands to leverage their data where it already exists in Snowflake to deliver the right message at the right time and in the right channel."
"When companies come to Snowflake, we know they're focused on the health and comprehensiveness of their data, and we've found many of them are looking for a cross-channel campaign, orchestration, and engagement platform that fully leverages their Snowflake investment," Snowflake's vice president of global alliances, Colleen Kapase, said in a statement. "Once we got to know MessageGears and understood their platform, we realized they're an excellent fit for what our customers need. This integration solves a lot of challenges for the companies we work with."
Related Articles
AgilOne Partners with Snowflake
30 Jan 2019
Marketers, IT professionals, and data scientists gain rapid access to granular customer data through a joint analytics solution being developed by AgilOne and Snowflake.
MessageGears Partners with Airship
30 Apr 2019
Partnership brings Airship's advanced mobile engagement together with MessageGears' email and orchestration.