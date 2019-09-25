MessageGears Integrates with Snowflake

MessageGears has integrated its enterprise cross-channel campaign, orchestration, and engagement platform with Snowflake's data warehouse built for the cloud.

With this seamless native integration, MessageGears' customers can access their Snowflake data directly from the MessageGears platform regardless of where the MessageGears campaign solution is deployed, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This integration allows companies to access their Snowflake data natively via the MessageGears' campaign, content personalization, orchestration, and engagement features without replication, data mapping, or synchronization.

For Rakuten Rewards, this has already provided a significant boost to the marketing and tech teams.