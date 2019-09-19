Conversica Adds Capabilities to Its Conversational AI Platform

Conversica, a provider of intelligent virtual assistants, has enhanced its conversational artificial intelligence platform.

Included in the upgrades are easier-to-use interfaces and more controls over the Conversica AI platform and the conversations it powers.

"Our design philosophy centers around our AI Assistants being easy to use and productive from day one. These innovative product enhancements are proof that we're putting these ideas into action as we continue to build out our award-winning platform," said Alex Terry, CEO of Conversica, in a statement. "We're placing the power of AI within reach for every marketing, sales, and customer success department and enabling those teams to engage their prospects and customers with highly personalized and nuanced conversations at scale."

The new platform also features a next-generation Conversation Editor, an administrative interface for configuring AI-powered conversations and visualizing conversation flows; User Profiles, which provide easier management of user access control over the administrative interface; an expanded library of conversation types; and additional integrations with third-party software.

Conversica also previewed Conversica Answers, a client-facing capability that detects and responds to frequently asked questions with tailored answers. This capability will be available later this year.