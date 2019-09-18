Salesforce.com Unveils Einstein Search

Salesforce.com today introduced Einstein Search, which brings intelligent search capabilities to CRM systems.

Einstein Search is designed to reduce the number of clicks employees need to complete to find information in CRM systems by up to 80 percent. Results can be tailored for every user based on what matters at their companies and how they work as individuals.

Einstein Search leverages data mining and machine learning techniques to personalize search results, all while keeping specific user information anonymized. It understands natural language, specifically as it applies to Salesforce. It can display the most relevant information for each user and serve up customizable actions within the search results.

"Instead of searching for a contact, clicking into their record, and then manually attaching the contact to an opportunity, you can take these same actions just by using the enhanced Einstein Search bar," explained Will Breetz, vice president of product management at Salesforce.com, in a blog post earlier today.

Einstein Search is currently in pilot and will be generally available next year. MightyHive, a digital media consultancy, is one of the companies currently involved in the pilot.